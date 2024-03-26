Lions Prioritizing Extensions for QB Jared Goff & WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

According to Kyle Meinke, HC Dan Campbell said extending QB Jared Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown are “organizational priorities.”

Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He has one more year deal remaining on his contract and is set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.

In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

St. Brown, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.

In 2023, St. Brown appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 119 receptions for 1,515 yards (12.7 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.