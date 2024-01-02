Lions Re-Sign FB Jason Cabinda To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to the practice squad.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- T Connor Galvin
- DB Brandon Joseph
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- QB David Blough
- WR Daurice Fountain
- T Michael Niese
- LB Mitchell Agude
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured)
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- LB Bruce Irvin
- WR Tom Kennedy
- NT Tyson Alualu
- G Matt Farniok
- DB Craig James
- G Michael Schofield
- CB Chase Lucas
- FB Jason Cabinda
Cabinda, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Cabinda was on and off of the Raiders’ practice squad before eventually catching on with the Lions in 2019, converting from linebacker to fullback in the process. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.
He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year extension with the Lions.
In 2023, Cabinda has appeared in three games for the Lions and rushed once for no yards. He’s also recorded two tackles on special teams.
