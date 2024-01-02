Lions Re-Sign FB Jason Cabinda To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to the practice squad. 

Jason Cabinda

Detroit’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. T Connor Galvin
  3. DB Brandon Joseph
  4. OT Max Pircher (International)
  5. QB David Blough
  6. WR Daurice Fountain
  7. T Michael Niese
  8. LB Mitchell Agude
  9. RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured)
  10. RB Jermar Jefferson
  11. LB Bruce Irvin
  12. WR Tom Kennedy
  13. NT Tyson Alualu
  14. G Matt Farniok
  15. DB Craig James
  16. G Michael Schofield
  17. CB Chase Lucas
  18. FB Jason Cabinda

Cabinda, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Cabinda was on and off of the Raiders’ practice squad before eventually catching on with the Lions in 2019, converting from linebacker to fullback in the process. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season. 

He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year extension with the Lions. 

In 2023, Cabinda has appeared in three games for the Lions and rushed once for no yards. He’s also recorded two tackles on special teams. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply