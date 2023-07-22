Lions Re-Sign RB Justin Jackson, Waive RB Greg Bell

The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday that they have signed RB Justin Jackson and waived RB Greg Bell.

#Lions have signed RB Justin Jackson and waived RB Greg Bell. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 22, 2023

Jackson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with Los Angeles and signed on with the Lions this offseason. He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jackson was on and off of the Lions’ active roster last year.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 170 yards on 42 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 101 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.