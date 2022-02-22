Lions Re-Signing LB Josh Woods

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods to a one-year extension, after claiming him from the Bears’ practice during the 2021 season.

Woods, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the past two seasons. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detriot.

In 2021, Woods appeared in one game for the Bears and 12 games for the Lions, recording 28 total tackles.