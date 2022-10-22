Lions Restructure Deal Of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Create $2.42M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Lions have restructured the contract of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to create $2.42 million in cap space.

He is currently on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery.

Vaitai, 29, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of TCU in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.56 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Vaitai was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Vaitai appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 guard out of 82 qualifying players.