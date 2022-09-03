Lions Reworking Contract Of LT Taylor Decker

Field Yates reports that the Lions have converted $6 million of LT Taylor Decker‘s base salary into a signing bonus in order to create $4.5 million in cap space.

Decker, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

In 2021, Decker has played in eight games for the Lions, starting all of them at left tackle. He also has one receiving touchdown.