Lions Sign WR Tom Kennedy To Active Roster

By
Tony Camino
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The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster.

Lions helmet

The Lions also announced they have signed DB Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at Detroit’s practice squad:

  1. QB Luke Altmyer
  2. DB Aamaris Brown
  3. OL Devin Cochran
  4. TE Thomas Gordon
  5. WR Lucky Jackson
  6. DE Anthony Lucas
  7. G Mason Miller (Injured)
  8. LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
  9. DL Chris Smith
  10. DL Ben Stille
  11. DL Tyre West
  12. DB Nick Whiteside
  13. G Elijah Klein
  14. WR Dominic Lovett
  15. C Seth McLaughlin
  16. RB Jabari Small
  17. DB Natrone Brooks

Kennedy, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after, and was on and off the active roster. He was let go shortly after camp after signing a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason but stuck around on the practice squad.

In 2025, Kennedy appeared in six games for the Lions and caught four passes for 36 yards.

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