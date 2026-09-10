Lions Sign WR Tom Kennedy To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions also announced they have signed DB Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at Detroit’s practice squad:

QB Luke Altmyer DB Aamaris Brown OL Devin Cochran TE Thomas Gordon WR Lucky Jackson DE Anthony Lucas G Mason Miller (Injured) LB Amen Ogbongbemiga DL Chris Smith DL Ben Stille DL Tyre West DB Nick Whiteside G Elijah Klein WR Dominic Lovett C Seth McLaughlin RB Jabari Small DB Natrone Brooks

Kennedy, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after, and was on and off the active roster. He was let go shortly after camp after signing a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason but stuck around on the practice squad.

In 2025, Kennedy appeared in six games for the Lions and caught four passes for 36 yards.