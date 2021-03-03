Lions Sign WR Tyrell Williams To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $6.2M

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions have signed WR Tyrell Williams to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $6.2 million.

Williams was just cut recently by the Raiders but it didn’t take long for him to land on his feet with what could end up looking like a really good contract for him.

He missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. However, he’s expected to be fully healthy soon.

Williams, 28, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon back in 2015. He managed to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster as a rookie and later returned to Los Angeles on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

From there, Williams agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed from the Raiders in 2019. He was released following the 2020 season

In 2019, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 42 passes for 651 yards receiving and six touchdowns.