Lions Signing QB David Blough To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing QB David Blough to their practice squad.

Blough, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May of 2019. Cleveland traded him to the Lions coming out of the preseason in exchange for a conditional 2022 seven-round draft pick.

Blough finished the 2019 season as Detroit’s starter after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained season-ending injuries.

Detroit elected to cut Blough loose coming out of training camp and signed him to the practice squad in 2020. He returned to Detroit this past March but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

From there, Arizona opted to sign him off Minnesota’s practice squad back in December. He was among the Cardinals’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Blough appeared in two games for the Cardinals. He completed 38 of his 58 pass attempts (65.5%) for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added five yards rushing on four carries.