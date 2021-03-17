Lions Signing QB Tim Boyle To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to a contract.

Tom Pelissero adds that Boyle receives a one-year, $2.5 million contract from Detroit that includes a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in total guarantees.

Boyle will get an opportunity to back up Jared Goff this season.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.