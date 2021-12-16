Lions TE T.J. Hockenson Had Season-Ending Thumb Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Lions TE T.J. Hockenson had surgery this morning to repair a thumb injury. It’s expected to knock him out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Schefter adds the goal is for Hockenson to be completely recovered in time for the offseason program.

Expect Detroit to place Hockenson on injured reserve shortly.

Hockenson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Lions to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Hockenson appeared in 12 games for the Lions and caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns.