Lions Waive/Injured WR Tom Kennedy, Sign WR Trey Quinn

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury designation and signed WR Trey Quinn to a contract.

Should Kennedy clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the Lions’ injured reserve list.

Kennedy, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Kennedy appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught eight passes for 141 yards receiving and no touchdowns.