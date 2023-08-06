Lions Worked Out OL Oday Aboushi & OL Bobby Hart

Per Aaron Wilson, the Lions worked out veteran offensive linemen Oday Aboushi and Bobby Hart on Sunday.

Aboushi, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He spent two years in New York before he was cut loose and later claimed off waivers by the Texans a few weeks into the 2015 season.

Aboushi later had stints with the Seahawks, Raiders, and Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with the Lions in 2019. Detroit brought him back on a new contract in 2020.

The Chargers signed Aboushi to a one-year, $1.75 million contract prior to the 2021 season. He caught on with the Rams during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Aboushi appeared in 15 games for the Rams, making four starts for them at guard.