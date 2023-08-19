Lions WR Denzel Mims Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Lions WR Denzel Mims officially reverted to injured reserve on Saturday after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Detroit will likely waive Mims from injured reserve with a settlement at some point in the near future.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

The Jets traded Mims to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round draft pick and a seventh-round pick in 2025. However, the Jets will no longer receive the pick form the Lions.

Mims will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.