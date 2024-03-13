List Of Proposed NFL Rule Changes For 2024

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the full list of rule Playing Rules, Bylaw and Resolution Proposals to be considered for the 2023 season.

2024 Playing Rule Proposals Summary

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, to protect a club’s ability to challenge a

third ruling following one successful challenge. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 9, Section 2, Article 2, to eliminate the first touch spot after the receiving team possesses the ball. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt. By Indianapolis; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to permit a coach or replay official (inside of two minutes) to challenge any foul that has been called.

2024 Bylaw Proposals Summary

By Detroit; amends Article XVII, Section 17.16 (C) of the Constitution & Bylaws, to remove the requirement that a player must spend at least one day on the Active roster following the final roster reduction in order to become eligible to be designated for return. By Detroit; amends Article XVII, Section 17.16 (C) of the Constitution & Bylaws, to provide clubs with an unlimited number of designated for return transactions in the postseason. By Buffalo; amends Article XVII, Section 17.3 of the Constitution & Bylaws, to expand the Standard Elevation rules to permit clubs to elevate a third player from its practice squad who is a bona fide quarterback to be an Emergency Third Quarterback. By Pittsburgh; amends Article XVI, Section 16.6 of the Constitution & Bylaws, to move the trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. By Cleveland, Detroit, New York Jets, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington; amends Article XVI, Section 16.6 of the Constitution & Bylaws, to move the trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 10 games.

2024 Resolution Proposals Summary

By Buffalo; to make the injury reporting rules for players who do not travel with

their clubs to games away from their home city competitively fairer. By Jacksonville; to make available the “working box” Hawk-Eye replay feed in

the coaches booth. By Philadelphia; to require game clocks to display tenths of seconds for the final

60 seconds of each half.