List Of XFL Players Invited To NFL Minicamps

The XFL highlighted a list of several players who have been invited to try out for various NFL teams at rookie minicamps in the coming weeks.

The full list includes:

Battlehawks DL Freedom Akinmoladun (Dolphins) Battlehawks DL Kevin Atkins (Falcons) Brahmas CB Luq Barcoo (Browns) Roughnecks DL C.J. Brewer (Buccaneers) Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler (Steelers) Brahmas QB Jack Coan (Seahawks and Jets) Battlehawks CB Lukas Denis (Falcons) Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci (Broncos) Sea Dragons DT Austin Faoliu (Seahawks)

DiNucci, 26, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.