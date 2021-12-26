‘Little To No Chance’ For Russell Wilson Extension

According to Jason La Canfora, league sources say there’s little to no chance of an extension for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson this offseason.

Wilson has two years left on his deal but this coming offseason is expected to be contentious between him and the team, per La Canfora.

Wilson voiced his displeasure last offseason with various facets of the team and none have improved during their 5-9 season.

A blockbuster trade remains a very real possibility, according to La Canfora. He notes ownership is not happy with the results of the past few seasons and there are some in the organization who believe a rebuild is necessary.

Wilson reportedly has updated the list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause for to include the Broncos, Giants and Saints.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,458 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.