LSU LB Damone Clark Undergoing Spinal Fusion Surgery, Will Miss Rookie Season

According to Tom Pelissero, LSU LB Damone Clark is undergoing spinal fusion surgery to correct a herniated disc.

The procedure means Clark will not be able to play this season although he was viewed as one of the top linebacker prospects in this class and a potential Day 1 or Day 2 pick.

Pelissero says Clark is expected to recover though and resume his playing career.

Clark, 21, was second-team All-SEC as a senior at LSU.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to former NFL LB Keenan Robinson.

During his four-year college career, Clark appeared in 36 games for LSU and recorded 249 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections.