Marty Hurney Meeting With Washington Regarding GM Job, Considered “Top Candidate”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Washington Football Team is meeting with former Panthers GM Marty Hurney on Monday regarding their GM vacancy.

According to Rapoport, Hurney is considered to be the “top candidate” for Washington’s GM job and a deal could be official at some point this week.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Washington GM job:

Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions GM Martin Mayhew (Requested)

(Requested) Falcons Director of Football Operations Nick Polk (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

(Requested) Washington director of pro personnel Eric Stokes (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney (Scheduled)

Hurney, 63, joined the Panthers in 1998 as the director of football administration. He was promoted to general manager in 2002 and held that title until being fired in 2012. He returned on an interim basis in 2017 and was named the general manager again shortly after.

During his 14 years as the GM of the Panthers, Hurney’s teams have produced a record of 106-132 (44.5 percent), which including four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl in 2003.