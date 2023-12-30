Matt Eberflus Expected To Return As Bears’ Head Coach In 2024 With Strong Finish

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bears HC Matt Eberflus is expected to return in 2024 with a strong finish in the final two weeks of the season.

There have been plenty of questions about whether Eberflus will be retained or if the Bears could look to make major changes once the season is out.

However, the team has been playing better football and the defense has been improving under Eberflus to the point where ownership and the front office could give him an extended window to see if he can continue building things out.

Eberflus, 53, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season.

During his two seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 9-23 (28.1 percent) and no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more regarding Eberflus and the Bears as the news is available.