Maurkice & Mike Pouncey Retiring From NFL

Steelers veteran OL Ramon Foster announced Friday that both Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey and Chargers C Mike Pouncey are retiring from the NFL.

It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl 🤝. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021

Maurkice Pouncey, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $45.49 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract last March.

In 2020, Pouncey has started 13 games for the Steelers at center.

For his career, Pouncey has appeared in 134 games for the Steelers and make 104 starts for them at center. Pouncey is a nine-time Pro Bowler and was selected to two All-Pro teams.

Mike Pouncey, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2011. He was entering the fourth year of his six-year, $52.438 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $7.97 million when the Dolphins released him in 2018.

Pouncey signed with the Chargers in 2018 on a two-year, $15 million deal. From there, he returned to Los Angeles on a one-year, $9 million extension.

For his career, Pouncey appeared in 114 games for the Dolphins and Chargers, making 98 starts.