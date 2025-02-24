Miami TE Elijah Arroyo Not Working Out At Combine Due To Knee Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Miami TE Elijah Arroyo is not participating in the NFL Scouting Combine this week due to a knee injury suffered at the Senior Bowl.

Rapoport adds Arroyo will be ready for his Pro Day on March 24th.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Arroyo as the No. 39 overall player on his big board and the No. 4 overall tight end.

Arroyo, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 tight end and the No. 22 overall player in Texas in the class of 2021. He committed to Miami in May of 2020 where he spent four seasons.

In his collegiate career, Arroyo appeared in 36 games for the Hurricanes and recorded 46 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdowns.