Michael Penix Jr Has Pre-Draft Visits Scheduled With Five Teams

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr tells ESPN that he has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Giants, Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Steelers.

Penix will begin taking pre-draft visits starting next week.

There’s currently a consensus top-four quarterbacks in this year’s draft with Penix and Oregon’s Bo Nix also in the mix to possibly be first-round picks this year.

It is possible that one or both of Penix and Nix could fall to day two of the draft, but they figure to be among the more interesting prospects to watch over the next month.

Penix, 23, began his college career at Indiana where he played four seasons. From there, he transferred to Washington for the 2022 season.

Lance Zierlein compares Penix to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

For his career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes to go along with 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Penix also rushed for 265 yards and 13 touchdowns.