Michigan LB David Ojabo Suffered Torn Achilles’

Adam Schefter reports that Michigan LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles’ and is expected to make a complete recovery. Ojabo has widely been viewed as a first-round draft pick up to this point.

Ojabo is an impressive athlete who didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school and moved up the draft boards this offseason. However, this injury will likely send his stock in the opposite direction.

Tests confirmed that Ojabo did indeed tear his Achilles’ during drills at Michigan’s Pro Day.

Dane Brugler has Ojabo rated as his No. 26 overall prospect.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.

We will have more news on Ojabo as it becomes available.