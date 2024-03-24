Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson In ‘Pole Position’ To Start For Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin told reporters at the Owners Meeting in Orlando that Russell Wilson is in “pole position” to start for the team in 2024, but Justin Fields will “have the opportunity to compete” when he’s ready.

“We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. “I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time. He’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, et cetera. He’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that’s something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from.”

“It provides clarity for all parties involved as they do some of the informal things that collectors do this time of year, whether it’s coming together to work out and destinations and things of that nature. Rest assured when it’s time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we’ll allow those guys to sort themselves out.”

Reports have said that the Steelers expect Wilson to start for them and intend to open extension talks after the season. However, that’s a long ways away and Fields could still have a say in the matter before all is said and done.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.