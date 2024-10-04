Mike Williams Potential Trade Candidate If Jets Acquire Davante Adams?

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, there are teams around the NFL who would have interest in one of the Jets’ receivers should the team acquire Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Sources tell Jones that the most likely candidate to be traded by the Jets would be Mike Williams.

Adams has been linked to the Jets for the better part of a year now, but with trade talks ramping up, a reunion with QB Aaron Rodgers seems more possible than ever.

The Raiders are reportedly seeking a second-round pick for Adams and they may have to eat some salary in the deal. However, sources have told Jones that the Raiders could eventually settle for a third-round pick.

Jones adds that sources have questioned what happens to the Rodgers-Garrett Wilson dynamic if they’re able to bring in Adams.

“Does it help or make it worse?” one source asked Jones.

Jones mentions that a trade for Adams could be in place as soon as next week.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in four games for the Jets and caught 8 passes for 120 yards receiving and no touchdowns.