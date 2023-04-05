Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Visiting Six Teams

According to Aaron Wilson, Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes has top 30 visits set up with six teams ahead of the draft at the end of April.

The list includes:

Bengals Commanders Cowboys Eagles Patriots Ravens

Forbes has emerged as a potential first-round option in what’s seen as a stacked class of cornerbacks.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Forbes, 22, was second-team All-SEC in 2021 before being named first-team All-SEC and a consensus first-team All-American in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Forbes rates as his No. 34 overall prospect and No. 5 cornerback. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to another former Mississippi State corner, Cameron Dantzler.

During his three-year college career, Forbes recorded 150 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 14 interceptions, including six which he returned for touchdowns, and 20 pass deflections in 35 career games.