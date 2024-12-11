Commanders WR Noah Brown Out Several Weeks With Serious Internal Injury

Commanders HC Dan Quinn told reporters on Wednesday that WR Noah Brown will miss several weeks with a serious internal injury, per Ben Standig.

It’s possible the injury could be season-ending, but regardless Brown will be out a while and likely is headed to injured reserve.

Brown’s absence will be felt by Washington as he’d stabilized a receiving corps short on playmakers outside of No. 1 WR Terry McLaurin.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and caught 35 passes on 56 targets for 453 yards and one touchdown.