Missouri WR Luther Burden Declares For Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Missouri WR Luther Burden has elected to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s got a good shot to one of the first receivers off the board and a first-round prospect by the time April rolls around.

Burden, 20, was a five-star recruit and multi-year starter at Missouri. He was named first-team All-SEC after the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Burden has recorded 192 receptions for 2,263 yards (11.8 YPC) and 21 touchdowns to go along with 34 rush attempts for another 234 yards and four scores in 38 career games.