MRI Confirms 49ers CB Jason Verrett Out For Season With Torn ACL

On Monday, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced that an MRI confirmed that CB Jason Verrett did, in fact, suffer a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Lions.

The 49ers will place Verrett on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

There has already been some buzz about the 49ers bringing back Richard Sherman, so that could be something to keep an eye on from here.

Verrett, 29, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett has landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract last year.

He most recently signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.