NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch refused to go into specifics regarding WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s contract situation but said the two sides have had good talks.

”B. A. I’ve communicated on many occasions our wish,” Lynch said, via Steelers Wire. “And our wish is that he’s here and part of the Niners for the rest of his career. We’re working through that, and as such, I was a player once and I never liked my business being out in the public, and so I’m gonna respect that. I’m not gonna speak for their side. I can say we’re having good talks and I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers are among the teams that are showing interest in Louisville OT Willie Tyler.

Rams

2023 third-round DT Kobie Turner had a tremendous rookie season with the Rams but benefited greatly from playing next to legendary DT Aaron Donald. Turner acknowledged the increased challenge without Donald and will focus on being himself.

“It’s definitely a difficult inner battle for sure,” Turner said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “It’s going back again to the things that allowed me to be successful last year, and that is again having that growth mindset and attacking each day individually. Also, being able to have guys like coach McVay — he has pulled me aside, and we have had discussions about that too. I don’t need to be anyone else other than who I am. I don’t need to be chasing any numbers, anything like that.”

Seahawks

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald discussed his philosophies on football and touched on what he’s looking for in his players.

“We believe in knocking the crap out of the guy in front of you, and then some,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “I love guys who love football, man. We do a lot of football. With coaches, what I wanted to hear when we interviewing guys was, when we turned the tape on, ‘Oh man, this was awesome, we had this one problem, but we thought about the problem in a new way, and what happened was…’ You can hear the excitement. You want that type of mentality of guys that love ball, and I thought that was something that popped with the guys we ended up hiring.”

Former Ohio State QB Kory Curtis has been invited to the Seahawks rookie minicamps and has received interest from five NFL teams. (MLFootball)