Brandon Aiyuk Could Be Traded During Draft?

Michael Silver reports, citing a 49ers source, that “anything is possible” when it comes to a potential trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk during the draft.

Silver spoke with the general manager of another team who noted that because Aiyuk and the team are far apart on a contract extension, a draft day deal is still very much in play.

According to Silver, San Francisco reached out to at least one GM to gauge interest in a possible trade, however, the general manager declined to engage in discussions as they consider the draft to be rich with talent at wide receiver.

Some around the league consider Aiyuk to be available for the right price, but the 49ers have reportedly asked for a first-round pick, per Silver, which some consider too much.

Other executives believe the team would be willing to deal Aiyuk for a second-rounder, packaged with another pick such as a 2025 third-round choice.

Silver adds that 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan will likely have to decide on trading Aiyuk as the draft plays out, especially if the team can select a coveted wide receiver prospect who is ready to contribute with their pick at No. 31.

49ers QB Brock Purdy is eligible for a contract extension and if the team signs Aiyuk as well, they may have to move on from WR Deebo Samuel or TE George Kittle. Silver notes that he doesn’t expect the team to trade Samuel or Kittle, reporting that Samuel has been assured he won’t be dealt during or after the draft.

Lynch said at the end of March that the 49ers have had no discussions about trading Aiyuk. Aiyuk’s agent added that his client has not formally asked the team for a trade.

“I promise you nothing’s going on there,” Lynch said, per Nick Wagoner.

Aiyuk is in line for a big-money extension at some point in the near future. San Francisco does have their franchise tag available next year if they need it.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk would be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yarsd receiving and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers and Aiyuk as the news is available.