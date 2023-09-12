MRI Confirms Season-Ending Achilles Tear For Aaron Rodgers

Adam Schefter reports that an MRI confirmed that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season.

Rodgers was hurt just four snaps into the game as he attempted to spin out of a tackle from Bills OLB Leonard Floyd.

The Jets have already said that they plan to move forward with Zach Wilson as their starter, but an addition is still possible at some point.

Given the severity of the injury, there’s at least some question whether this could be a career-ending injury for Rodgers.

You can expect the Jets to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

One other less significant note; The Jets will send the Packers their second-round pick next year as opposed to their first-rounder due to the playtime conditions included in the trade.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.