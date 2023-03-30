Multiple Teams Have Offers Out To Odell Beckham, Who’s Believed To Be Leaning Toward Jets

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report multiple teams have offers on the table for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. but he’s believed to be leaning toward signing with the Jets.

Graziano adds the current delay seems to be Beckham waiting to make sure the Jets’ trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers goes through without any issues. Rodgers is believed to be the quarterback he wants to play with and that deal is expected to be done in the coming weeks.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds the latest he’s heard about Beckham’s asking price, it was in the $15 million a year neighborhood, which will still likely need to come down further before he signs with a team.

Fowler’s sources note Beckham could get around $8 million in base value with incentives that push the deal above $10 million.

A lot of teams have been connected to various lengths with Beckham this offseason but the interest between him and the Jets has been characterized as “mutual” for some time.

Beckham recently held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens. A few of those teams have since made moves that likely take them out of the running.

Beckham is reportedly seeking a multi-year contract this offseason. He pushed back on some reports saying he’s looking for $20 million a year but said on social media he’s not playing for $4 million either.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.