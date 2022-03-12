Multiple Teams Inquiring About Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

Jeremy Fowler reports that “multiple teams” have inquired about a trade for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter.

Fowler adds that despite the fact that the Vikings are not actively shopping Hunter, many around the league believe him to be available due to the Vikings’ cap situation.

The team is already $15.7 million over the cap and Hunter is due an $18 million roster bonus on March 20th.

Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter had just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 in 2020 and $11,400,000 for the following three years when the Vikings reworked his deal last offseason.

In 2021, Hunter has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and six sacks.

We will have more news on Hunter as it becomes available.