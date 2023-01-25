Multiple Teams Interested In Eric Bieniemy For OC Jobs, Still In Mix For Colts HC Job

Multiple teams are interested in Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their vacant offensive coordinator positions, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson reports that the Commanders, Ravens and Jets are among the teams who want to discuss a potential opportunity with Bieniemy.

Wilson adds that Bieniemy remains in the running for the Colts’ head coaching job.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.