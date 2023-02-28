Multiple Teams Interested In Trade For Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans and WR Brandin Cooks are working through the process of trying to meet his standing trade request.

According to Wilson, there are multiple teams in Cooks and the two parties have had “respectful dialogue” to try to resolve the matter.

Wilson adds that no trade is imminent or developing at this point, but there is “plenty of interest.”

Cooks requested a trade last year, but the deadline came and went with him remaining in Houston.

Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston.

In 2022, Cooks appeared in 12 games for the Texans and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 593 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cooks as the news is available.