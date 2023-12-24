Mutual Interest Between Bucs & Baker Mayfield In New Deal

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Ian Rapoport, there is mutual interest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield in a return for the 2024 season and perhaps beyond. 

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield and the Bucs are in position to win the NFC South and Mayfield is primed to hit the bulk of the incentives in his one-year deal. 

Both sides have enjoyed working together. Rapoport says while there are details to work out — for instance, Mayfield has earned a significant raise and could have interest from other teams, while Tampa Bay has a franchise tag in its back pocket — there’s a good chance both parties find a way to work something out. 

“I mean, that would be great,” Mayfield told CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “But winning takes care of a lot of that. So we’ll handle that after the year. But that’s up to my agent and obviously the people here to decide. And so all I can do is control what I can and put myself in the best position to have options.”

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply