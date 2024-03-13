Mutual Interest Between Cowboys & AJ Dillon

According to Jane Slater, there is mutual interest between the Cowboys and former Packers RB AJ Dillon.

It was reported this morning that the Colts, Giants, and Dallas were reportedly options on the table for Dillon.

A return to Green Bay is not in the cards for the unofficial Mayor of Door County, and the running back market has transitioned into the second wave after a ton of activity the past two days.

Dillon, 25, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dillon appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 223 yards receiving and two touchdowns.