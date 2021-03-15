Mutual Interest Between Jets & WR Breshad Perriman In Return

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are interested in re-signing WR Breshad Perriman

Breshad Perriman

The feeling is mutual, per Fowler, even if nothing comes to fruition. Perriman signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason but was hurt for a chunk of the 2020 season. 

The Browns are another team that’s been linked as having interest in Perriman this offseason.

Perriman, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.

Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

The Jets signed Perriman to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million for the 2020 season. 

In 2020, Perriman appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 30 passes for 505 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

