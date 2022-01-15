NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Vikings

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo admitted that the uncertainty of his future is something that he has been thinking about all season long.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Garoppolo said, via the Associated Press. “It has been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you’ve got to toe that line because you don’t want to get too emotional in those moments. You’ve just got to go play football when it comes down to it, but, the human side definitely comes into play. I love this team, love the players, love everything about it. It’s a good group to be around, fun group. We want to keep this thing going for as long as we can now.”

Bears

Bears WR Allen Robinson said he and HC Matt Nagy stopped speaking to each other near the end of Nagy’s tenure.

“At that point in time, once I was franchise tagged, throughout the course of the year, it just felt a little bit different. As far as my involvement and things like that, from the time last season ended, I think I talked to coach Nagy for the first time in June or July, whatever day mandatory minicamp was, it was June 17th,” Robinson said on ESPN, via Bears Wire.

“That was the first time I had talked to him since the flight after the Saints loss the year prior. Things like that coming into the season were a little unsettling for me, especially with that being my guy since the time I stepped foot in Chicago and us having open communication and things like that. That’s kind of the stuff that started early on in the season…”

Dan Wiederer reports that three highly qualified general manager candidates have struggled to get interviews with the Bears so far this offseason, meaning the team may have a specific head coach in mind.

According to Wiederer, the Bears could be looking at Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett with the idea that he could improve Justin Fields due to his ability to connect with players and be a charismatic teacher.

Vikings

Aaron Wilson reports that Giants’ DC Patrick Graham is highly regarded and is on the radar of the Vikings and other NFL teams as a head coach candidate.

is highly regarded and is on the radar of the Vikings and other NFL teams as a head coach candidate. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings have several in-house candidates being evaluated for the general manager position including VP of football operations Rob Brzezinski and co-director of player personnel Ryan Monnens.