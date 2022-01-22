NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DL Charles Omenihu compared playing in San Francisco to the time he spent with the Texans before being dealt away by them during the season.

“It’s not a circus show here,” Omenihu said of San Francisco, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You guys definitely have things down pat and you know what you want of the players and the coaches know the expectations. It’s very thought out and said. It’s been nothing but good. A lot more structure. The leadership between the coach and the GM doesn’t seem like it’s a power struggle. It’s very like they are on the same page. They have an understanding of what they want. They make it very clear what they want from GM to head coach and head coach to the position coaches. Definitely a breath of fresh air for sure. This year has been a long year for me personally. My third year didn’t go, as far as early on, how I thought it would be, coming off my second year. A combination of what I was going through over there. So coming here was definitely a breath of fresh air. I love it, the organization has a lot of structure and it is not ego-driven, it’s not a power struggle either. It’s definitely good to experience that.”

Jeff Howe reports that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo continues to play through a shoulder sprain, as well as a torn ligament and bone fractures in his thumb that will require surgery after the season.

Cardinals

Cardinals linebackers Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, and Zaven Collins are hoping to be reunited with the team next season after a strong 2021 campaign.

“Our relationship, between me and Zaven and me and Isaiah and all three of us, we’ve gotten really close this year,” Hicks said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “It’s been a pleasure working with those guys. I think they wouldn’t be here if they weren’t, and at some point, you have to entrust them with it whether they are ready or not, right? As an NFL player, as a professional, you have to do everything you can to get ready.”

Rams

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is happy to have WR Odell Beckham with the team and reveled in Beckham’s exciting pass to RB Cam Akers, as he welcomes his new teammate’s success in Los Angeles.

“My reaction was that was dope because I saw them practice that play,” Ramsey said, via RamsWire.com. “And I was happy to see Odell complete a pass to Cam on top of that, both of them my dudes. So that was dope. It was a play that brought a lot of energy in the whole stadium and having him as a teammate is great, honestly. He’s like the offensive version of myself I feel like just because I mean, obviously, he’s gifted from God. He’s very talented, has a whole lot of skill set, but just his competitive nature, his will to and want to be great. And then, he’s kind of misunderstood too. He’s a really good teammate and people kind of don’t have that message out about him, but he really is a really good teammate. He’s just super competitive, wants to be great, and wants everybody around him to be great. So, that’s just the type of guy he is.”

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth and S Taylor Rapp are out for the game against the Buccaneers his week, per HC Sean McVay . (Gary Klein)

and S are out for the game against the Buccaneers his week, per HC . (Gary Klein) Dan Graziano reports that there have been “a lot of rumblings” connecting Vic Fangio to the Rams if current defensive coordinator Raheem Morris were to go elsewhere.