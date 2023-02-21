NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi note the 49ers are about as set at running back as they’ve been in years, with a star in Christian McCaffrey and a healthy stable of depth with Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, and Tyrion Davis-Price.
- The two note the 49ers will likely bring in some undrafted free agents or a late-round pick to compete for a job or a spot on the practice squad, but other than that they’re in good shape.
Cardinals
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports Commanders WR Drew Terrell will be leaving the team in order to accept a position with the Cardinals under HC Jonathan Gannon. Other reports have indicated he could be the pass game coordinator.
- Anderson also reports new Cardinals OC Drew Petzing has expressed interest in having Browns offensive quality coach Ashton Grant and Bill Willis diversity coaching fellow Israel Woolfork join him in Arizona.
- Anderson later reported that Woolfork will join the Cardinals as their QB coach.
- The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Klayton Adams as the team’s offensive line coach. (Adam Schefter)
Rams
- According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams will retain assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer to work with new ST coordinator Chase Blackburn.
