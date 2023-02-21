NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

49ers

Cardinals

  • CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports Commanders WR Drew Terrell will be leaving the team in order to accept a position with the Cardinals under HC Jonathan Gannon. Other reports have indicated he could be the pass game coordinator. 
  • Anderson also reports new Cardinals OC Drew Petzing has expressed interest in having Browns offensive quality coach Ashton Grant and Bill Willis diversity coaching fellow Israel Woolfork join him in Arizona.
  • Anderson later reported that Woolfork will join the Cardinals as their QB coach.
  • The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Klayton Adams as the team’s offensive line coach. (Adam Schefter)

Rams

