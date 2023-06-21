NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows doesn’t rule out the 49ers keeping UDFA FB Jack Colletto on the final roster even though that’d be two roster spots dedicated to fullbacks when many teams don’t even use one. He explains Colletto could have a role as a special teamer and San Francisco had a lot of competition for him as an undrafted free agent.

At tight end, Barrows believes the 49ers are ready to shake things up on the back end of the depth chart and roll with third-round TE Cameron Latu and seventh-round TE Brayden Willis despite the rookie growing pains.

Barrows notes the last offensive line spot will be an interesting battle between OL Nick Zakelj and OL Jason Poe. The former was a sixth-round pick last year while the latter was one of the standouts on the scout team.

Barrows mentions it's entirely possible the 49ers try and flip K Zane Gonzalez for a draft pick after trading a conditional pick to the Panthers for him. Gonzalez's biggest issue has been health in recent seasons and he's a solid kicker but San Francisco made a significant investment with third-round K Jake Moody.

Cardinals

Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries described that he felt isolated from the team during his rehab from a back injury.

“Have you ever been to ISS (in-school suspension)? Or silent lunch, or anything like that?” Humphries said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “That’s what it felt like. I had to train in the weight room, watching all the guys run around (on the field) with the windows up. It was like, ‘Is this about torturing me? Is this what we’re trying to do?’ To finally be out there with the guys, running around, talking a little junk, it was fun. It was fun.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they are relying on Humphries to be successful in 2023 despite their additions of first-round OT Paris Johnson.

“We’re going to need good football from him,” Gannon said. “He’s one of the guys I lean on. That’s what we want to build our team with.”

When asked about the team drafting Johnson, Humphries said he isn’t phased by the move.

“This is the NFL. You know what comes with this,” Humphries said. “I’m not here to be worried about who they drafted. Instead of worrying about who they drafted you need to be thinking about what you need to be working on so you don’t get put on the bench when they draft that guy. I know he’s going to be good for our line.”

Gannon on where Johnson could line up: “He’s played both positions (tackle and guard) in college, so he has versatility, but I think he has what you’re looking for in a starting tackle.” (CardsWire)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay pointed out four players during the team’s rookie minicamp as guys that have stood out thus far. McVay said WR Puka Nacua, OL Steve Avila, OL Mike McAllister and DL Kobie Turner have all made their mark thus far.

“I think overall I’ve been really pleased with the class in general,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “I think when you look on the offensive side of the ball, Puka Nacua is a guy that’s definitely stood out. I’ve been really pleased with Steve Avila. He’s obviously incredibly talented and gifted but been able to move him from left to right. I think he’s picking things up quickly. Another guy like a Mike McAllister has played a lot of snaps up front and he’s done a really nice job on the offensive line being able to move around. I think Kobie Turner on the defensive side of the ball, he’s done an amazing job. I’ve really been impressed with just his professionalism. He shines. His relentless effort to the football and then being able to just understand the nuances of what we’re asking of him. Those are some guys that have really stood out from that rookie class.”