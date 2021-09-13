NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Following the season-ending injury to 49ers CB Jason Verrett, recently-signed CB Josh Norman is a candidate to get some snaps against the Eagles next week, as HC Kyle Shanahan said that Norman felt he could’ve played in Week 1 if called upon.

“He was definitely ready to go,” Shanahan said The Athletic. “Josh told us — he actually said if we tell him (Sunday) that he’s up, he’ll be ready to go. So Josh has been a soldier all week, and I’m really excited to have him here. I know he was ready this week so I expect him to be ready next week also.”

Shanahan also said that they were playing it safe with second-year WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s hamstring. He stated that they felt comfortable with WR Trent Sherfield, and that he “earned the right” to be out there.

“They’ve been rotating a lot throughout the preseason,” Shanahan said. “But (Aiyuk’s) only been back for a week after he tweaked his hamstring, which we want to be smart with that. Also, Trent Sherfield earned the right to be out there more.”

Third-round rookie RB Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch for the game on Sunday, Shanahan stated that he felt comfortable with RB JaMycal Hasty and sixth-round rookie RB Elijah Mitchell behind RB Raheem Mostert.

“Elijah stepped up,” Garoppolo said. “He really did. Hasty did, too. Those guys carried the load. Raheem was off to a hot start, too. You could tell it was going to be a big day for him and just the backs in general. Elijah stepped up when his number was called and got on a roll. Obviously, nothing is ever perfect, but for a rookie to come in and play that well, it was impressive.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports one source has told him 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is not lost on the fact his starting job may slowly slip away to first-round QB Trey Lance : “After about three or four games you’ll probably see Trey on the field even more and things trending that way. It will probably trend in that direction, while the early games basically showcase Jimmy for a possible trade.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft after noting the Patriots were heavily investing their time in QB Mac Jones, who they identified as their future franchise quarterback. The 49ers then made the trade and ultimately decided to draft Lance over Jones.

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim spoke highly about fourth-round CB Marco Wilson, who he says had a great training camp working against some of the best receivers in the league.

“He has looked fantastic in camp, in preseason games, practicing every day he’s lining up against Hop, And A.J. and Rondale and Kirk, four of, to me, the stronger receivers in the National Football League, so he gets challenged every day and has answered every test so far,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.

Rams

Jay Glazer says that during a trip to Mexico in the offseason, Rams HC Sean McVay and T Andrew Whitworth met then Lions QB Matthew Stafford by chance and convinced him that Los Angeles was the right destination for the veteran, who was seeking a trade out of Detroit.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll praised OC Shane Waldron following Seattle’s victory over the Colts.

“Really, the day goes to Shane,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire. “I’m really, really proud of what he was able to do because he went for it the whole time. We did it exactly how we’ve been practicing and how we’ve been preparing, and he handled it with such a cool overall mentality and all.”

Carroll gave praise to the connection between QB Russell Wilson and Waldron, and hopes that the two can build off the chemistry formed this offseason and continue it throughout the season.

“He and Russ were just cooking,” Carroll said. “I’ve never seen this kind of chemistry be so obvious between a play-caller and a quarterback,” Carroll said. “I hope this is just the first step of a great march together.”