NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announces that QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a calf contusion and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. He says Garoppolo has a chance to play on Sunday.
- Added Shanahan “He’s in a lot of pain and still sore. Hopefully by the time he comes in Wednesday and it’s better, then he’ll have a good chance.” (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan also said that OT Trent Williams is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Arizona. (Eric Branch)
- Shanahan noted the results they received after further medical evaluation were “better news today than the feeling we had last night.” (Nick Wagoner)
- The 49ers expect sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell to practice without the blue no-contact jersey this week and he will be evaluated as the week goes on. (Wagoner)
- 49ers K Robbie Gould has a strained groin and will “miss some time“, according to Shanahan. The team will be auditioning kickers this week and will need to sign one to the roster. (Wagoner)
- Shanahan notes that the team will provide competition for WR Trenton Cannon at kickoff return for this week. (Branch)
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury expects CB Byron Murphy to be day-to-day as he continues to recover from a rib injury. (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay expects all players on the injury report to be ready to go on Thursday, which includes: RB Darrell Henderson, DB Taylor Rapp, TE Tyler Higbee and TE Johnny Mundt. (Lindsey Thiry)
- McVay seems committed to getting WR Robert Woods more involved within the offense. “We just need to get him some more targets and that starts with me.” (Thiry)
Seahawks
- According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, veteran Seahawks RB Alex Collins will continue to relieve RB Chris Carson at times but there is no chance Collins will begin to significantly share time with Carson, who is the clear cut starter.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says TE Gerald Everett tested negative for COVID on Monday and “has a chance” to play Thursday night against the Rams. Everett will need to test negative again before being cleared. (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll says second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge will participate in the team’s walkthrough today. “He feels good, is ready to run and all that kind of stuff. We’re just gonna see how he takes to the workload and see what he’s like after the practice, and really take it one day at a time.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seattle designated fourth-round CB Tre Brown to return to practice. Carroll notes Brown has a chance to play Thursday night while also acknowledging scaled-back practices on a short week aren’t the best time for a player to prove he’s game-ready. (Brady Henderson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!