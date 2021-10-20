NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers took G Aaron Banks in the second round, which is typically where teams hope to find key starting players. Instead, Banks has been unable to even crack the active roster at guard. Still, 49ers GM John Lynch has high hopes for his future.

“It’s really important that the Aaron Banks of the world become players,” Lynch said via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “I’m saying it about a player who hasn’t been active a whole lot. Aaron Banks, in my belief, is going to be a great player for us going forward. I’m very confident in that.”

San Francisco drafted Banks with the hope he’d beat out Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton to start at guard. Instead, a shoulder injury, reshaping his body for the NFL and switching from left to right guard have held the rookie back behind both.

“Danny Brunskill is a tough player to beat out,” Lynch said. “He does enough to get you through a game — and not just through a game, but to be part of the reason you have success.”

Cardinals

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss lists Arizona OLB Devon Kennard as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, as he’s not playing a ton as a rotational edge rusher right now and Arizona could recoup a pick potentially by moving him.

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said TE Zach Ertz will play in Week 7 after being "immersed in the playbook" since being acquired. (Howard Balzer)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says that RB Sony Michel is dealing with a shoulder injury but it shouldn’t impact his Week 7 availability. (Lindsey Thiry)

Seahawks

ESPN’s Brady Henderson says Seahawks DE L.J. Collier makes sense as a potential trade candidate given how far he’s slipped down the depth chart but there hasn’t been any indication the Seahawks are considering moving him.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes the Seahawks plan to give QB Geno Smith a few games but if he continues to struggle, a source tells him "anything is possible" including signing QB Cam Newton.

The Seahawks worked out running backs B.J. Emmons and Dexter Williams on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

a few games but if he continues to struggle, a source tells him “anything is possible” including signing QB . The Seahawks worked out running backs B.J. Emmons and Dexter Williams on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)