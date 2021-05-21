NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

“I’m ready to run through a damn wall. I’m really ready to prove myself right. People don’t understand how bad. I get what people are saying. I get the arguments and (expletive), but I really couldn’t care less. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to ball out this year.”

Edmunds addressed doubts about his “frame” and inability to get more than 20-carries per game but expects to receive passes out of the backfield as well.

“I know there’s doubts about my frame and about how little I am and about, ‘Oh, he got injured when he had a full load,’ or, ‘Every time he gets a full load he doesn’t produce the same way,'” Edmonds said. “I read it all, bro. I may not be your typical 20-carry guy. Not every running back is a 20-carry guy. But I believe I’m certainly capable of being a 20-touch type-of-guy. Whether that’s 15 carries and five grabs, or 16 carries and four grabs. I feel like there’s unique ways you can get a player the ball a decent amount of time, and it doesn’t have to be a Derrick Henry or Nick Chubb style, just running up the middle. For people to believe I’m not that type of guy, that’s their opinion, but I believe if I have 20 touches in a game, I can make some special things happen.”

Edmunds feels that the Cardinals signing veteran RB James Conner instead of using a first-round pick on a running back was a sign that the organization believes in him going forward.

“You add a veteran running back, it’s like, ‘OK, this team believes in me and has a role for me in the future,'” Edmonds said. “When you draft a first-round running back – it’s a business, bro. He’s the guy for the next four years.”

Edmunds, who is entering the final year of his contract, said he’s not thinking about a looming extension and reiterated that he’s glad to have an opportunity to start.

“The contract year is the contract year,” Edmonds said. “To me, it’s all about the opportunity. I finally have the opportunity.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Pete Carroll called the situation with Russell Wilson “old news” and his previous frustrations with the organization became “magnified” at the time.

“It seems like really old news to talk about this because it’s been such a long time,” Carroll said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “The little bit he said carried so much air time that it became bigger than life. Throughout the whole process, Russell, we’ve always been connected, we’ve always been talking, we’ve never not been in communication, and we weren’t at all in this time either. A couple things that came out got magnified and the questions came out, and there was a couple things, he was frustrated when he was talking, just like any of us can sometimes emphasize something that’s on the top of our mind, and it can be played differently than it really played itself out.” Carroll added that Wilson has had a “really good offseason” with the organization and that the two parties began focusing on “making sure that we were on the same page.”