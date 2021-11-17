NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero mentions 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as someone who could draw head coaching interviews for his leadership skills, though his inexperience makes him a longer shot to actually land a job this cycle.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell did not practice on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on a broken finger but believes will play in Week 11 against the Jaguars. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk feels good about his production this season with DeAndre Hopkins hampered by injuries and A.J. Green on the COVID-19 list.

“It’s been good so far,” Kirk said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I’ve just been doing everything I can to help guys that may have not been playing in the roles they have been so far this season, especially in our room with some of the injuries that we’ve battled and A.J. being out with COVID.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury insists that they will not rush Kyler Murray (ankle) back into the lineup for Week 11.

“He wants to be out there, but collectively we’re all just trying to come to the best place with it,” Kingsbury said. “Whether it’s this Sunday or the bye, we’re ultimately going to do what’s best for Kyler and the Cardinals. It’s going to be close. I’m not sure if he’ll be able to go and play his game or not, but I’m hopeful.”

Kirk added that their execution in practice reflects on production in games.

“The points of emphasis and the details become that more exponential in our preparation,” Kirk said. “If you’re supposed to be 12 yards – 2 yards inside the numbers and be looking for the quarterback – we need to do that. It has to happen in practice, and it has to happen during the game. It has to happen in every single rep, especially in our walk-throughs, which we do a ton.

Murray (ankle) said he is “pretty close” to being available for Week 11 against the Seahawks. (Adam Schefter)

Kingsbury confirmed that OL Justin Murray did not participate in Wednesday’s practice after recently being designated to return. (Howard Balzer)

The Cardinals brought in TE Deon Yelder for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said they are still evaluating RB Chris Carson (neck) and he did not practice on Wednesday: “We’re still working with it …. he didn’t make the positive progress that we wanted.” (Bob Condotta)

said they are still evaluating RB (neck) and he did not practice on Wednesday: “We’re still working with it …. he didn’t make the positive progress that we wanted.” (Bob Condotta) The Seahawks worked out OLB Edmond Robinson and CB Will Sutherland on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)