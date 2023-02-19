NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Albert Breer has shot down the rumors that the 49ers will be trading WR Deebo Samuel to the Patriots, at least for the time being.

“I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said A) we’re not trading him and B) they haven’t even called,” Breer said, via NBC Sports Boston. “So wherever this is, it hasn’t gotten to the Niners’ desk. This isn’t something that’s been on the table for them at all.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ new HC Jonathan Gannon is eager to work with Kyler Murray and feels the quarterback is a “direct reflection” of him as a head coach.

“I used the term he’s a problem to defend, because of what he can do,” said Gannon, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “He’s a problem for defenses. We’re going to have a great relationship. He’s a direct reflection of me. That position is the player that’s most like a coach on that field. When you have to defend a player like that, it puts a defense in conflict. You can’t do everything you want to do as a defense.”

Gannon said he has a “very specific vision” for his offense.

“I have a very specific vision of how I want to play on offense,” Gannon said. “The person that comes in to run the offense is going to understand that everything we do will be structured around the quarterback position to maximize his skill set. And we have an elite one.”

As for whether he will call defensive plays, Gannon said it will depend on the makeup of their coaching staff and is following the blueprint they had with the Eagles.

“It will depend a little bit on the makeup of the (coaching) staff,” Gannon said. “I got a really good blueprint in Philly of how that went with the head coach and how he adapted to make our team better.”

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos and Eagles had an interest in former Eagles LB coach and new Cardinals DC Nick Rallis, who will join Gannon in Arizona.

Seahawks

Joel Corry notes several players’ base salaries became guaranteed for 2023 on Friday, including S Quandre Diggs ‘ $13.49 million, TE Will Dissly ‘s $5.64 million, WR D.K. Metcalf ‘s $14.22 million, and K Jason Myers ’ $1.165 million.

‘ $13.49 million, TE ‘s $5.64 million, WR ‘s $14.22 million, and K ’ $1.165 million. Corry also points out that $2.56 million of S Jamal Adams ‘ $11 million salary became guaranteed.

‘ $11 million salary became guaranteed. With Metcalf, the Seahawks can reduce his $14.22 million guaranteed down to $2.22 million by exercising his $18 million option in 2025, which would cause Seattle to make a $12 million payment this offseason.

Per Jordan Schultz, Metcalf mentioned on his Instagram account that he would be randomly selected for a drug test by the league after winning the MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.